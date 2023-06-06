This Angel Investor Believes Mediocre Relationships Are Blocking Black Women From Wealth—Here’s What She Means

A psychic told Omi Bell that she would attain great success as a businesswoman—she just would be single when it happened.

This came as a shock since she was engaged to be married and was raising three children at the time with her partner.

After working in in K12 education and IP strategy for years, she’d experienced two layoffs and wanted to finally launch something of her own. But her fiance didn’t think starting a business would be stable enough for their family despite Bell’s deep entrepreneurial aspirations. At a loss, she leaned on the nonconventional resource for guidance and received a reading that shifted her life forever.

“I called California Psychics and the woman told me, ‘when you find a thing you want to do, the money will come, but you’re not going to be with that guy,’” Bell recounted to ESSENCE. “So, my relationship fell apart. I fell fell apart and I hit rock bottom. I had three children at that point. I had no job, no fiance. Whatever version of life I thought I was about to live—getting married and working a specific type of job–that wasn’t going to happen.”

After the relationship ended, Bell said she gave herself permission to finally focus on her dream of building a brand. Funnily enough, it all started with a teepee.

“I built it in my living room and listed it on Airbnb for supplemental income,” she said. Later, she launched MsPrint USA, a custom merchandise print shop that resulted in clients like Amazon and Google. She also branched into Seven City Art Society, which grew into Made By a Black Woman, a multi-good marketplace ran by Black women product makers.

In 2016, her multilayered entrepreneurial experiences culminated into Black Girl Ventures (BGV), an organization that creates pathways to social and financial capital for Black women. The organization has funded more than 76 women, helping them scale their companies in tangible ways. As incredible as that is, Bell says the most important aspect of BGV isn’t the capital allocation—it’s relationship building.

“I think often Black women aren’t given the cheat code to success,” she said candidly. “It’s all about who you know and the ability to relate to them.”

She continued: “Many of us don’t have an external community to fall back on if we don’t already have a solid family structure or a partner who provides that unwavering support you need as a burgeoning business owner.”

Bell went on to explain the specific loneliness that befalls Black women compared to non-minorities.

“When you’re White, often times the world {supports you if you work hard enough}. So, even if you don’t have a shoulder to lean on, or a spouse, a strong particular network, if you cry, the world gets you. You’re a little girl—the world gets you. The world protects you. Our country protects you. For a Black woman and people of color, but Black women specifically, the world doesn’t inherently protect you. Sometimes you have to create your own protection through chosen family.”

She talks about this and the power of effectively networking in her new book Originate, Motivate Innovate: 7 Steps for Building A Billion Dollar Network, which offers readers a step-by-step guide to getting into the right rooms and making an impact while they’re there. In the book, you’ll find the mindsets, tools, tactics, and strategies you need to succeed in a venture capital environment that is largely designed by―and for―white males, according to its description.

“We do have to reframe the way we view our journey to success—no one can get there alone, but I understand how Black women can feel that way because we often don’t have many people to rely on when building from the ground up,” Bell said. “But it’s important to recognize when you’re leaning too heavily on the wrong type of relationships. Love the ones around you but make sure you’re leaving room to invest in the connections that will help take you to the next level as well.”