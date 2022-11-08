NYC Job Postings Must Now Include Salary

Looking for a job that fits your skillset is hard enough. Landing one that pays your desired salary is even harder. But a new piece of legislation in NYC is making the process more transparent.

CNBC recently reported that landmark legislation is finally going into effect beginning November 1, whereby New York City employers will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities.

The legislative note said that “employers advertising jobs in New York City must include a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised.”

Additionally A “good faith” range is one the employer “honestly believes at the time they are listing the job advertisement that they are willing to pay the successful applicant(s),” the New York City Commission on Human Rights says.

“It puts their feet to the fire to think about how they’re setting pay and to avoid discriminatory practices that were working their way in previously,” said Seher Khawaja, senior attorney for economic empowerment at Legal Momentum as reported by the Associated Press.

“Every employer was an employee once,” he said.

New York’s five borough chambers of commerce, have raised opposition against the law could stir up “dissatisfaction in the workforce and demands to adjust existing pay scales that the employer may be unable to afford.”

“During a labor shortage, or in the context of achieving diversity goals, the posted maximum may be significantly higher than the historical salary ranges,” the groups wrote in a letter to the New York City Council.

The new law is tied to base salary, annual or hourly, but doesn’t require employers to list things benefits package details, PPO, severance pay, stock options, 401(k) matching or other types of compensation. However, ranges have to be specific and cannot be open-ended (for example, $18 an hour and up).