TODAY: Watch These Black Women Pitch Their Businesses For A Chance To Win Big!

If you’re like us, then we know you can’t quite get enough of seeing Black women level up and that’s exactly what’s about to happen at the New Voices + Target Accelerators $100k Pitch Competition!

Tune in to www.essencestudios.com today, August 27 at 3PM EST to support these 10 Black women entrepreneurs as they pitch their businesses before an esteemed panel of judges for a chance to win $100,000 in vital funding and business coaching.

Scroll down below to get familiar with the ladies who will be participating and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Studios at 3PM EST TODAY to cheer them on!