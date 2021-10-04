Netflix Joins Forces With Howard University For Scholarship Honoring The Legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The world suffered a gut punch last year from the sudden passing of beloved award-winning actor and director, Chadwick Boseman. Although his presence is sorely missed, his alma mater Howard University and Netflix are honoring his legacy with a $5.4 million endowment that will benefit students in the school’s College of Fine Arts.

Multiple news outlets reported the scholarship will cover the full 4-year tuition for students of Howard’s College of Fine Arts.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a news release. “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Boseman earned his Bachelors in Fine Arts in 2000 from Howard University and has been honored by the HBCU with an honorary doctorate in 2018. Posthumously, he was also recognized for his contributions with the College of Fine Arts’ renaming after the famed actor.

Starting this school year, the new scholarship will reportedly be bestowed upon a recipient in each class year.