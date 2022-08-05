This Web3 Platform For The ‘Crypto Curious’ Just Launched With The Support of Natasha Rothwell

Kelly (played by actress Natasha Rothwell), the iconic character on HBO’s hit show Insecure was everyone’s best friend in their head.

Now the actress has joined BFF, an open-access web3 community aimed at empowering digital mining across all communities, to help further their mission of inclusivity.

Alongside co-founders Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt, Rothwell rallied behind BFF to help “women and non-binary people get educated, connected, and empowered in web3” through their latest initiative.

In a news release, it was announced the platform launched Belonging and Mattering Council (BMC) and web3 pledge in collaboration with multicultural multimedia communications agency Skai Blue Media to amplify their mission of web3 inclusivity.

“With a community of more than 100,000 members, we’ve made it a priority to actively support the multitude of individuals represented in BFF,” said BFF co-founders Brit Morin and Jaime Schmidt. “We want to amplify our community and leaders to showcase the diverse talent within the web3 space and beyond. We’re proud to work with such a renowned and experienced council and excited to keep expanding on it as we enter BFF’s next chapter to ignite change.”

Through the platform, participants are able to purchase and create NFTs. The BMC consists of members who will have deep input into strategies and initiatives for BFF.

The Emmy-nominated actress and Founder of Big Hattie Productions, Natasha Rothwell, joined BFF as a founding member along with Founder and Publisher of Because of Them We Can™, Eunique Jones Gibson; and civil rights lawyer, entrepreneur, and American Disabilities Act Activist, Alexis Kashar among others.

“I’m excited to be joining the web3 community as one of the founding BFF and Belonging and Mattering council members,” said Rothwell. “I look forward to sharing my experience in arts education and as a creative in entertainment as an expression of my commitment to the advocacy for marginalized groups in order to create more opportunities and ensure an equitable future for underserved communities in web3.”