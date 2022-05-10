NASCAR Partners With First Black and Openly Autistic Driver

NASCAR has notoriously struggled with being racially diverse. With that, it is not usual for differently-abled people to be on the track either. Luckily, Armani Williams is changing that.

MDXclusive announced it will be the primary sponsor of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Armani Williams at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway on July 23, who was the first NASCAR driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

According to BlackDoctor.org, autism is a brain disorder that affects 1 in 68 children in the United States, and 1 in 42 males. People with autism experience lifelong challenges in learning, socialization, and behavior, as well as many associated medical problems.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Armani,” said Denise Chesne, Founder and CEO of MDXclusive. “His message of defying expectations and fostering inclusivity and acceptance echoes the values of everyone at MDXclusive.”

MDXclusive, a Los Angeles-based wellness company, says its mission includes educating and engaging medical practitioners and the CBD community to ensure that they are recommending and receiving the purest, safest, highest quality CBD product for natural support. They say Williams represents change.

“I am spending every waking moment making sure I am prepared to do my part behind the wheel,” said Williams in a news release. “Whether that is iRacing, studying pictures, reviewing film or just talking to others in the industry. It’s my job to go out there and give my team and partners a finish they would be proud of and that’s exactly what I plan to do. There are a lot of people that have worked tirelessly in order for me to continue my dream and I’m so thankful. Right now, I have three opportunities with instrumental marketing partners who want to see me succeed on the race track while assisting them in building their respective brands.”