Black NASA Employees Delighted The Internet With Their Professional Headshots

NASA employees are putting their Black excellence on full display and the internet is rooting them on like proud family members.

A recent X thread went viral when Black professionals at the organization posted their job announcements on the social media platform, quickly catching the attention users and garnering their hearty congratulatory praise.

One user, @_MiaMiaMia_, shared her journey to landing her dream role at NASA, and why it was important to discuss how she got there.

“My story: i have wanted to be an astronaut/work for nasa since i was very young, went to Texas A&M University for Aerospace Engineering (didn’t get in) but got my B.S. in Computer Engineering (with 2 minors – math & cybersecurity),” @_MiaMiaMia_ posted. “My first job was at Dell Technologies in cybersecurity & now im working on the Robotics Flight Control team for the International Space Station! i absolutely love what i do!”

They added: “oh yea! & one of my favorite things to do is to help mentor young girls interested in STEM!! @SpaceCenterHou.”

Like @_MiaMiaMia_ notes, mentorship in nurturing future generations, particularly Black young women in crucial. Per recent NASA Employment statistics released by Gitnux, 55% of NASA employees are white, 16.6% are Hispanic or Latino, and just 13.2% are Black or African American. This data reveals there is still progress to be in narrowing the racial STEM gap.

Per the National Center For Science And Engineering, in 2021, nearly a quarter (24%) of individuals in the U.S. workforce were employed in STEM occupations. Latinx workers made up 15% of the total STEM workforce in 2021, and Black workers were 10% and 9%, respectively.

Nonetheless, despite the chasm, we are so proud to see the accomplishments of the Black NASA employees who are forging a path for future generations. Congratulations!