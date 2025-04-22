The 15 Skills That Matter In 2025's AI-Driven Job Market (And What's Missing From Your Resume)

Young woman programmer focused on her work, coding on dual monitors in a modern office environment

The search for a new job in 2025 feels different than any year before. Like, really different. And this is coming from an elder millennial who graduated from college in 2009 to a job market that was also in shambles.

Right now, half of all professionals are on the hunt for something new, but for Black and Latino workers, it’s even higher: 64% and 62%, respectively. What’s driving this massive workforce movement? Well, the obvious. A combination of federal layoffs, corporate hiring freezes, and lingering economic uncertainty that has created a job market, all in great part to changes from the current administration.

Against this backdrop, LinkedIn’s just dropped their “2025 Skills on the Rise” report providing us with the data to back up what many of us suspected but few were ready to face: AI literacy is a must-have skill in today’s society. This shouldn’t be surprising given how quickly artificial intelligence has transformed even the most unlikely workplaces (media, and this platform, included).

The report doesn’t just highlight a temporary trend, but forecasts a fundamental shift in how we work. According to LinkedIn’s data, by 2030, approximately 70% of skills used in most jobs will change. So basically, the majority of what makes you valuable in your current role could be obsolete in just five years. So it’s time to start switching up some of the skills that you thought made you irreplaceable from now.

Now, companies are scrambling to catch up, turning to skills-based hiring just to stay in the game. But there’s upside: global talent pools could expand by more than six times. Employers who embrace this approach gain access to candidates they might have previously overlooked due to traditional credentialing requirements.

For job seekers, the implications are clear. Whether you’re among the half of professionals planning a career move this year or simply aiming to solidify your position, adapting your skillset is non-negotiable.

Beyond AI literacy, the LinkedIn report identifies several other high-value skills, such as conflict mitigation, which ranks second, and adaptability coming at third, which comes as no surprise in a landscape characterized by constant change.

Process optimization and innovative thinking round out the top five, suggesting that employers are seeking professionals who can not just use new technologies but reimagine how work gets done.

What’s particularly interesting about this list is the blend of technical and human skills. While AI and Large Language Model development make the top 15, so do public speaking, solution-based selling, and stakeholder management, which reminds us that technology hasn’t eliminated the need for human connection and persuasion.

The people who’ll thrive are the ones who can blend tech know-how with real communication skills. Organizations need team members who can leverage AI tools while maintaining the emotional intelligence to work effectively with colleagues and clients.

For Black communities, who the data shows are more actively seeking new opportunities, strategic skill development represents both a challenge and an opportunity. The competitive advantage could go to those who recognize which capabilities to cultivate.

It’s worth stating that organizations are also facing critical decisions. Those that invest in upskilling existing talent while adopting skills-based hiring practices will likely navigate this transition most successfully. But this requires rethinking traditional talent development approaches and recognizing that degrees and years of experience are becoming more and more on the backburner.

Who knows what the rest of 2025 will bring (and beyond), but here’s what we do know: whether its through formal education, on-the-job training, or self-directed learning, professionals (those that are Black in particular), need to commit to continuous skill development to position themselves to thrive. Remember, change is coming regardless, you just have to be prepared.