Taking Care of Business: These Are The Most Productive Celebs In And Out Of The Spotlight

Time is the most valuable currency we own. What differentiates us from everyone else is how we use it.
For successful celebrities, their time is often scheduled with military precision to maximize their star power, and the proof is in the pudding. But for those of us out of the limelight, productivity can be pretty tough on a day-to-day when we’re not equipped with the teams and extra support famous people typically have.
As New York Times’s Paul Krugman, wrote in The Age of Diminished Expectations, “Productivity isn’t everything, but in the long run, it’s almost everything. A country’s ability to improve its standard of living over time depends almost entirely on its ability to raise its output per worker.”
Unfortunately, these words underscore a down trend in the country overall productivity rate in the labor force. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that non-farm business productivity slipped by 4.6% since last quarter.
There have also been rampant reports pointing out high rates of burnout, stress and anxiety among workers, even those who work from home.
Nonetheless, some public figures are showing signs of thriving under pressure with every new business venture, project or even babies they announce to their fans. We’ve rounded up (and took notes from) the most productive celebrities who seem to have extra time in the day.
Serena Williams
The recently retired tennis star managed to win 23 Grand Slams, secure some of the most lucrative deals of any professional athletes, launch a VC firm, run multiple brands, be a mother and wife all at the same time. This is precisely why she was named one of the most productive people by Fast Company in 2020.
Kevin Hart
The enterprising funny man has always valued the power of hard work and it shows.
He just recently expanded his production company Hartbeat Productions, launched a vegan fast food chain, continues to star in multiple blockbusters and continues to be one of the most engaging users on social media.
“You grind hard so you can play hard,” he said in an interview
. At the end of the day, you put all the work in, and eventually it’ll pay off. It could be in a year, it could be in 30 years. Eventually, your hard work will pay off.”
Steve Harvey
The hard-working funnyman hosts the hit show “Family Feud” — now in its 40th season and has been since since 2010, in addition to “Little Big Shots.” He also leads a daily syndicated talk show and a nationally syndicated radio show. He’s also penned two wildly popular books, and has been a cult following on social media through impeccable personal branding. He says he owes his work ethic to his past.
“There are a few things,” he said in an interview with the LA Time
s. “The first thing is, I’ve been homeless before. I’m running from that — full-gait running from that ever happening to me again. That memory is vivid. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t recognize that. That’s why I wake up with such a sense of gratitude — not only for what God has done for me, but what he brought me from.”
Rihanna
It goes without saying that one of the youngest self-made billionaires knows how to maximize her time. After delivering 10 albums in less than 10 years, then building a beauty empire that touches everything from cosmetics to skincare to now hair, she is a bonafide productivity queen.
Keke Palmer
She didn’t get dubbed Miss ‘Keep A bag’ for no reason. The long-beloved actress, producer and singer has starred in a new movie or television every year since she first came across our screens as a child. She even had to set one Twitter user straight after downplaying her career due to supposed colorism.
“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” Palmer tweeted yesterday. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”
Charlamagne Tha God
Despite being 1/3 of one of the most culturally relevant daily show, The Breakfast Club co-host still manages to develop programming for multiple networks, penned two best-selling books, runs a podcast network, and hosts a late-night television show on Comedy Central entitled Hell Of A Week.
Shaquille O’Neal
The NBA legend has multiple successful companies, a massive investment portfolio, endorsements and partnerships that keep his likeness everywhere, and is a longtime sportscaster. Not to mention he’s the father of six children. And the lovable giant says
there are the reason he works so hard:
“I said to myself, ‘OK, you’re not married, but you still have to protect and provide for this family. Get your ass up. Man up. Let’s go. What you gonna do next?’ Cause, you know, [I] may not be a husband, but I’m always be a father. And the father’s job is to protect, provide, and love. I have two, I don’t like to use the term baby mamas, I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children. I have to protect, and I have to provide, and I have to love them forever. That’s why I work so hard. I don’t work for me, I got it all. I’ve got to work for them, I’ve got to work for my six babies.”