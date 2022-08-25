Taking Care of Business: These Are The Most Productive Celebs In And Out Of The Spotlight

Time is the most valuable currency we own. What differentiates us from everyone else is how we use it.

For successful celebrities, their time is often scheduled with military precision to maximize their star power, and the proof is in the pudding. But for those of us out of the limelight, productivity can be pretty tough on a day-to-day when we’re not equipped with the teams and extra support famous people typically have.

As New York Times’s Paul Krugman, wrote in The Age of Diminished Expectations, “Productivity isn’t everything, but in the long run, it’s almost everything. A country’s ability to improve its standard of living over time depends almost entirely on its ability to raise its output per worker.”

Unfortunately, these words underscore a down trend in the country overall productivity rate in the labor force. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that non-farm business productivity slipped by 4.6% since last quarter.

There have also been rampant reports pointing out high rates of burnout, stress and anxiety among workers, even those who work from home.

Nonetheless, some public figures are showing signs of thriving under pressure with every new business venture, project or even babies they announce to their fans. We’ve rounded up (and took notes from) the most productive celebrities who seem to have extra time in the day.