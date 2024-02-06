7 Money Questions You Need To Ask Your Spouse Before Tying The Knot

A photo of happy couple using laptop at home. Cheerful man sitting with woman at table. Both are in casuals.

Marriages end for lots of reasons. Infidelity, recurring unresolved conflict, and lack of compatibility can chip away at bonds of matrimony over time. In addition to these commonly known issues, financial incompatibility ranks as a leading factor of stress. According to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 38% of couples pinpoint financial struggles as the pivotal force driving them toward divorce. The statistic underscores the pervasive impact of monetary issues on marital stability.

In the early ‘lovey-dovey’ stages of courtship, financial red-flags are easily missed. You may notice, for instance, they balance their checking account daily, while you’re more of a carefree debit swiper. No big cause for concern there, right? Maybe not, but slight, seemingly inconspicuous differences in approach can rack up over time.

According to an NIH study on the impact of financial management behaviors on relationships, divergence in daily financial routines often leads to future relationship strife. Additionally, incongruent money management styles — say, you want to save for the new living room furniture, and your partner goes for an interest-accruing installment plan, and differing attitudes towards credit management — you’re a monthly minimum kind of girl, and they carry zero monthly balances, are potential indicators of future relationship strife. Delving into each other’s financial businesses may feel like a buzzkill. Still, couples who work to find financial compatibility upfront may save heartache in the long run. Investigating financial habits helps couples prevent costly surprises and establish financial harmony before saying, ‘I do.’

Consider exploring these seven discussion prompts and crucial questions with your partner to pave the way for a secure and harmonious financial journey.

Daily Financial Routines

Discussing daily financial habits unveils how each partner manages money day-to-day, providing insight into potential compatibility and the level of organization in handling finances.

How do you manage your daily finances, such as budgeting and tracking expenses?

Are you more inclined to check your accounts regularly, or do you prefer a more relaxed approach to spending?

Establish a routine that blends both partners’ preferences and fosters mutual understanding.

Money Management Habits

These questions help reveal each person’s values and approach to saving to aid couples in identifying shared values and potential financial conflicts.

What are your priorities when it comes to saving money? Are there specific financial goals you want to achieve?

How do you feel about taking on debt, and what strategies do you use for managing it?

Seek common ground by establishing joint financial goals and balancing accommodating both partners’ saving preferences.

Attitudes Toward Credit Management

Understanding each other’s credit management practices promotes transparency and helps prevent surprises or disagreements on debt management.

What is your approach to credit management, including monthly payments and maintaining balances?

Are you comfortable discussing and making joint decisions about credit and debt?

Establish a joint approach to credit management, setting clear guidelines for monthly payments and managing debt collaboratively.

Long-Term Financial Goals

Discussing long-term goals reveals individual aspirations and ensures alignment in the vision for the future, fostering a shared understanding of financial priorities.

What are your individual long-term financial goals, and do you see them aligning with each other?

How do you envision handling major financial milestones, such as purchasing a home or planning for retirement?

Prioritize goals, explore compromises, and create a roadmap that integrates both partners’ long-term aspirations.

Emergency Savings and Financial Security

Exploring attitudes toward emergency savings fosters financial preparedness, revealing each partner’s approach to handling unexpected expenses.

How do you approach building emergency savings for unexpected expenses?

What does financial security mean to you, and how do you plan to achieve it together?

Establish a joint emergency fund strategy, balancing short-term needs and long-term financial security.

Spending Habits and Financial Priorities

Understanding spending habits and priorities helps couples navigate potential conflicts and foster agreement on allocating household money.

How do you prioritize spending on daily expenses, leisure, and larger purchases?

Are there specific financial priorities or concerns you think are essential to discuss?

Set a budget that reflects both partners’ priorities, allowing for compromise and ensuring financial harmony.

Communication about Finances

Open communication about financial matters builds trust and collaboration, ensuring a shared understanding of each other’s financial perspectives and concerns.

How comfortable are you with discussing financial matters openly and regularly?

Do you have any concerns or fears about sharing financial information with each other?

Commit to ongoing and open communication, scheduling regular financial check-ins, and addressing concerns promptly to maintain a healthy financial dialogue.

Navigating financial compatibility is crucial for a lasting partnership. By embracing the hard conversations on the front end, you may avoid complex and potentially costly repercussions on the back end.