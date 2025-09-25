10 Podcasts Every Black Woman Should Be Listening to About Money, Business, and Leveling Up

Shot of a young woman wearing headphones while sitting at home with her laptop

We’re living in the age of information (too much information if you ask me), available to us at the pulse of our fingertips. Between work, family, and everything else on our plates, who has time to sift through countless hours of content to find the gems or the right voices to guide your life and career journey. It’s overwhelming. Well, don’t fret. That’s where we come in.

The podcast space has become a goldmine for Black women seeking authentic conversations about money, entrepreneurship, and building generational wealth. These aren’t your typical shows filled with jargon and outdated advice (we’ve had enough of those, tbh). These are real women having real conversations about the challenges and triumphs of building freedom — whatever that looks like to you (career, financial, relationship) — while navigating a world that wasn’t always designed for our success.

Whether you’re looking to launch your first business, master your budget, scale to seven figures, or heck, even just survive as a Black woman living in America these 10 podcasts deserve a spot on your regular rotation.

This show is at the top of the list for a reason. Formerly known as Balanced Black Girl, Les Alfred’s podcast has evolved into a space where self-development feels real and attainable. Each episode explores themes like trusting yourself, redefining wellness, and navigating the messy parts of growth without the pressure to “have it all together.” With candid solo episodes and conversations with inspiring guests, Les offers tools and reflections that meet you exactly where you are. It’s the kind of podcast that reminds you growth is just as much about rest and clarity as it is about hustle.

Anytime this woman speaks, I am sat. Emma Grede, co-founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, hosts this weekly podcast that blends business, mindset, and life lessons and honestly, it’s the life coach I didn’t know I needed.. Through candid conversations with founders, creators, and visionaries, Aspire with Emma Grede unpacks the habits, philosophies, and real-world strategies behind building success—with all its mess, its setbacks, and its growth. If you want both inspiration and tools to level up in your career, business, or personal life, this show delivers all of that and more.

For my corporate baddies who have thought about dabbling into entrepreneurship Nicaila Matthews Okome has created the blueprint. During each show she spotlights Black women entrepreneurs who have scaled from side hustle to profitable business. Each episode breaks down the practical steps these women took to turn their passion projects into sustainable income streams. What sets this podcast apart is its focus on actionable strategies you can implement immediately, whether you’re in the idea phase or ready to take your existing side hustle to the next level.

Whether you’re a 9-5er, an up and coming entrepreneur, or even a creative looking to hone in on their AI skills for their business Morgan DeBaun has got a little something for everyone. As the CEO of Blavity (and Afrotech, just to name a few), this podcast series shares stories of purpose-driven achievers navigating entrepreneurship, ambition, and balancing life. DeBaun dives into multiple income streams, business lessons, and what it really takes to scale with intention (and hint, she even keeps it real that raising venture capital just may not be for you). If you want a mix of inspiration and actionable advice for Black women building toward financial and generational freedom, she’s your girl.

I can singlehandly say Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings were the first people to make financial literacy “cool.” And even though that may not have been their intention, they created this podcast to make financial literacy accessible and relatable. I’d say they succeeded with that! With a mix of interviews and in-depth explainers, they break down investing, entrepreneurship, and wealth-building in a way that feels like sitting in on the culture’s most important money conversations. Black women entrepreneurs and executives are regularly featured, making it a must-listen.

Hosted by Tyra G. Morrison, this podcast is like a weekly reset button for your spirit and mindset. Centered on love, self-worth, and emotional well-being, the episodes weave affirmations with real conversations about relationships, healing, and personal growth. Tyra’s warm, relatable approach makes complex emotional work feel digestible and empowering. It’s the perfect listen for Black women who want to build confidence and step into each week grounded and inspired.

Jamila Souffrant created this podcast for anyone who’s ready to get serious about financial freedom and finally design a life they love. Her approach blends down-to-earth money advice with the kind of mindset shifts that help you dream bigger and actually get there. Recognized by outlets like Buzzfeed as a must-listen, the show is equal parts practical and inspiring. It’s perfect if you want to level up your money goals without feeling like you’re drowning in jargon.

Mandi Woodruff brings her expertise to conversations that feel like catching up with your financially savvy friend. She tackles everything from student loans to investing, always with the understanding that our financial journeys as Black women come with unique challenges and opportunities. Each episode leaves you with practical strategies you can apply immediately, whether you’re navigating a career pivot or working toward long-term wealth.

Bola Sokunbi, founder of Clever Girl Finance, keeps it real when it comes to demystifying money. Between solo episodes and guest chats, she breaks down everything from budgeting and debt payoff to investing and long-term wealth strategies. What makes the show stand out is how approachable it feels. I love when I’m listening to a podcast or interview and it feels like I’m getting advice from a friend who happens to know her stuff inside and out. You’ll always walk away with practical steps you can actually use to get your finances together and design the life you want.

Vivian Tu (aka Your Rich BFF) creates a space that feels like a laid-back chat with your best friend—but make it finance. Each week, she breaks down how money impacts your life with no judgement, diving into saving, investing, setting boundaries, and building wealth. Whether she’s tapping experts or sharing real-life stories, this show helps you turn financial overwhelm into clarity and action.