These Stars Got Real About How Mom-Guilt Affected Their Careers And The Advice They Have For Working Mothers

Despite the archaic notion that women can’t have it all, working mothers are making things happen every day. From providing key emotional support to being household breadwinners, moms really are superwomen. It’s a tough but necessary job.

But often, when the public thinks of celebrity moms, pristine images of perfection come to mind since it’s assumed they have the extra help of a team of nannies behind them. That’s not always the case though.

More and more, mothers in the spotlight have spoken out about the challenges of trying to achieve work-life, and they’re not alone.

Data shows that working while mothering is even more difficult than we could’ve imagined.

19th News and SurveyMonkey recently released results from a survey they conducted exploring Americans’ work/life balance. It was revealed that 64% of US workers say they have an “easy time” prioritizing work in tandem with their home lives, across race, gender and income groups.

This goes to show that no matter who you are, mom guilt is real and wide-reaching. Fortunately, these stars are open and honest about the challenges and share how they pushed through. Check out what they’ve shared.