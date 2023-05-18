Jay-Z And Chris Paul Backed Dairy-Free Cheese Company “Misha’s” Just Closed A Major Deal 

Black-owned dairy-free cheese brand Misha’s is coming to more grocery shelves, partially in thanks to Jay-Z and Chris Paul.

On May 8, the company announced its debut of national retail distribution with its first major placement within Walmart stores in California, Utah, Nevada, Washington, and Texas. The goods were previously only available in specialty grocery stores throughout the Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Pacific Southwest, Texas and Hawaii.

“Here at Misha’s, we live and breathe our brand. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop and refine our products,” said Aaron Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Misha’s. As a purpose-driven and community- focused company on a mission to produce the best plant-based cheese for consumers, we are proud to partner with Walmart who has been an unrelenting supporter of us, helping to bring Misha’s to the larger community.”

The brand has caught the eye of high-profile investors, including Jay-Z and NBA star Chris Paul. The two joined the cap table in 2021.

“The mission of Misha’s directly aligns with our values,” said Jay Brown, co-founder of Jay-Z’s venture capital firm, Marcy Venture Partners according to a Vibe report. “When we first discovered Misha’s, we found some immediate synergies. We embrace companies that value sustainability, empowerment, inclusivity, accessibility, convenience, health and wellness, and personal expression.”

Misha’s aims to reimagine with high-end, flavorful cheeses that aren’t unhealthy. Walmart will offer four of Misha’s year-round spreadable cheese flavors