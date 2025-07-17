Before You 'Treat Yo’Self,' Here’s What to Do With That Mid-Year Bonus

positive emotion Young African-american Mixed race owner of small business cafe counting dollars bills by hand at a cafe looking camera and smile and humor facial

So you got a mid-year bonus, huh?

Good for you, sis (I’m not jealous at all). Maybe it was expected, maybe it blindsided you in the best way possible, but either way, you probably mentally started spending it as soon as it touched your bank account.

And while I know it can be tempting, especially in the summer, to treat yo’self — keep reading first.

The smartest move before you even touch it is to stop thinking about it as “bonus money” (or as I like to say, play money) and start thinking about it as opportunity money. What could this amount actually unlock for you? Not just now, but over the next year or even decade? In this economy, it’s better to be safe than sorry, even at times where you may feel like you want to splurge on yourself a little.

Mid-year bonuses are special because of their timing. When you get a year-end bonus, you’re usually already thinking about holiday gifts, winter vacations, or tax season. But a summer bonus? That’s when you actually have space to breathe and think strategically. You’ve got six months to see how your decisions play out before the year ends.

Here are a few tips to make that money last longer (that don’t include putting it in a traditional savings account, or buying your next Chanel bag).

Invest in your future self.

The best investment you can ever make is in yourself. Has there been an industry certification you’ve been putting off because of the cost? Or a conference where you’ll meet people who can change your career trajectory? These are the types of investments you can make that have actual returns because professional development can literally pay for itself.

That marketing certification might cost $2,000, but if it helps you land a promotion or better job, you’ve made that money back and then some. The key is being strategic about what you choose and making sure it aligns with where you want your career to go.

Create your “breathing room” fund.

Having even a small emergency fund changes how you approach everything else. When you’re not worried about covering an unexpected car repair or medical bill, you can take smarter risks with your career. You can negotiate harder because you’re not desperate. You can say yes to opportunities that might not pay off immediately but could be game-changers down the line.

Even if you can’t build a full six-month emergency fund with your bonus, getting started gives you psychological peace of mind that’s worth more than any purchase.

The 70/30 debt strategy.

If you’re carrying credit card debt, paying that off is mathematically the smartest move you can make (cries in mathematics, but it’s always the best move to make). Consider the 70/30 rule: put 70% toward debt and keep 30% for something that brings you joy. The psychological win of keeping some fun money might be worth more than the mathematical advantage of putting every penny toward debt.

Turn your hobby into income.

What if your bonus could serve multiple purposes? Maybe you use part of it to start a side business that’s actually fun. Or invest in equipment that supports a hobby that could become income. The beauty of bonus money is that it’s not earmarked for rent or groceries, so you can afford to be a little more creative with it.

Whether it’s photography equipment, crafting supplies, or a laptop for freelance writing, your bonus could be the seed money for a side hustle that pays dividends long after the original money is spent.

Get into real estate (without buying property).

Real estate might seem out of reach, but your bonus could get you started with REITs or real estate crowdfunding platforms. While you wouldn’t be buying a house, you’d get exposure to property markets without the headache of being a landlord. These options often have lower minimum investments than traditional real estate, making them accessible for bonus-sized amounts of money.

Automate your way to wealth.

Set up automatic transfers so part of your bonus goes to retirement accounts, part goes to a high-yield savings account, and part stays liquid for opportunities. Once it’s automated, you don’t have to make the decision over and over again. The retirement account move is particularly smart because of the tax advantages. Contributing to your 401(k) or IRA can actually stretch your bonus dollars further than leaving them in a regular savings account. Plus, if your employer offers matching and you haven’t maxed it out, you’re literally leaving free money on the table.

And here’s a bonus tip for you to remember: Sometimes the best investment you can make is in relationships or memories. Using part of your bonus to plan a trip with friends, treat your family to something special, or support a cause you care about creates returns that can’t be measured in dollars.

These experiences often become the foundation for stronger relationships and memories that last far longer than any material purchase. Got it? Okay, good.