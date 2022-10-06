Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Is Going On A Book Tour—Here's How You Can Attend

In 2018, former first lady Michelle Obama broke countless records with her debut memoir Becoming. Now, it looks like she’s poised to do it all over again.

In a news release shared with ESSENCE, Live Nation and Crown, an imprint of Random House, announced new dates to Mrs. Obama’s upcoming U.S. book tour in support of The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Kicking off in Washington, D.C. on November 15th through Thursday, November 17th, the tour will be riddled with star moderators including Ellen DeGeneres (11/15-11/17), Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King (11/18), Hoda Kotb (11/19), Tyler Perry (12/2 + 12/3), David Letterman (12/5), Heather McGhee (12/6), Conan O’Brien (12/9), Tracee Ellis Ross (12/10), Michele Norris (12/11), and Oprah Winfrey (12/13).

“For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Mrs. Obama said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

The book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times will be available on November 15th, which features her “practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.”

This comes on the heels of her highly successful debut, Becoming, which was the highest-selling memoir of all time. Back in 2020, two years after it was published, Bloomberg reported that nearly 10 million copies had been sold, bringing its publisher Penguin Random House $20 billion in revenue. As of July 2022, the total number of copies sold sits at 17 million.

Tickets for all dates are available at www.michelleobamabooks.com