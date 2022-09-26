Nearly 500,000 High-Schoolers Will Receive Personal Finance Education Thanks To Micheal Jordan

Nearly 50 percent of high school seniors have said they wish they learned personal finance in school. Luckily, one of the most successful men in the world is helping that happen.

According to a news release, 498,000 primarily Black and Hispanic students who attend 639 high schools across the United States will have access to a personal finance course per a one-time grant to nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) from Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand.

The funds will support a dedicated Personal Finance Specialist, who will work to develop a curriculum in tandem with high school teachers to teach targeted financial lessons.

“This grant has the opportunity to change the financial trajectory of historically excluded communities across the United States,” said Tori Mansfield, NGPF’s Senior Program Manager, who leads this grant initiative in a news release. “Students will graduate understanding how to maintain good credit, invest in the stock market, and prepare financially for life after high school.”

The grant will reportedly also help fund student investment clubs.

Financial Equity and Empowerment (FEE) Grant recipients will go. toward students who attend New York City Public Schools; Philadelphia Financial Scholars, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools; Fulton County Schools (Atlanta, Ga.); Guilford County Schools (Greensboro, N.C.); and Detroit Public Schools Community District. The schools were selected because of their large BIPOC student population.

“We are amazed by the generosity of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand, which will increase access to this essential course and build financial capability for the next generation,” said NGPF Co-Founder Tim Ranzetta.

This grant to NGPF came by way of Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment (BCC). Launched in 2020, this joint commitment is aimed at driving opportunities to foster financial equity and literacy in Black communities through investments centered in economic justice, education, narrative change and social justice, per the organization.