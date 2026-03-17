Michael B. Jordan Won An Oscar—Meet The Accomplished Siblings Behind Him

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Khalid Jordan, Michael A. Jordan, Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan and Jamila Jordan-Theus attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

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Michael B. Jordan’s triumphant evening at the 98th Academy Awards made a night to remember.

He came in sweeping, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton suit, before he was crowned with the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his roles playing the Smoke and Stack twins in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners film. Jordan made history, as only the sixth Black man to win that Oscar ever.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith… to be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys, thank you,” he said on-stage while accepting his award.

Jordan’s talent is boundless, and it’s clear that creative gift runs in the Creed actor’s family. Jordan, who is a middle child, has siblings who also work in entertainment.

Jamila Jordan-Theus, MBJ’s older sister, is an Emmy-winning producer who currently works as the head of development and production for Taraji P. Henson’s production company, TPH Entertainment. Jamila has two Emmys for her work producing and serving as the development executive on the 2021 miniseries Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts and CNN’s 2021 movie Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street, which revolves around the white supremacist mass murder of Black folks in Tulsa, Okla. in 1921.

Khalid Jordan, the youngest of the three, works as a manager at M88, a talent management and representation firm. Before Khalid went into the business, he played football at Howard University.

Michael and his siblings were raised in Newark, N.J., although he and Jamila were born in Santa Ana, Calif. Though Jamila tends to stay out of the spotlight, her younger brother doesn’t ever shy away from singing her praise.

Michael B. Jordan has been vocal throughout his career about how much he loves his family. “Honestly, it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day. Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that,” the Fruitvale Station actor previously told People.