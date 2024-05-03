Black Women-Founded Beauty Brand, Mented Cosmetics, Gets Acquired By Private Equity Firm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Co-Founder and CEO Mented Cosmetics, KJ Miller, Co-Founder and COO Mented Cosmetics, Amanda E. Johnson and Founder and CEO Unsun Cosmetics, Inc., Katonya Breaux attend The Wall Street Journal’s Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Mented Cosmetics has just reached a major milestone.

The beloved beauty has reportedly been acquired by West Lane Capital Partners, an LA-based private equity firm, for an undisclosed amount.

The move means Mented will join portfolio company Blooming Brands, which includes beauty brands Blossom, By Blossom and Blue Cross Nail Care.

“They have extensive knowledge of the beauty industry,” said KJ Miller, co-founder of Mented. “Beyond that, I respect and admire the team. We have seen a number of brands in the consumer space either not make it or be left from what I hear with deals that they didn’t feel great about, and I’m lucky to say I feel really great about our partner.”

Miller will serve at an interim capacity to the transition after a planned relaunch, and afterward, aims to pivot her focus to teaching and content creation.

The brand was a brainchild of Miller and co-founder Amanda E/J Morrison in 2017, who is now the CEO and co-founder of Julie. Known for its rich range of nude-colored lipsticks for women of color, the brand became a hit for those looking for inclusive beauty offerings.

“We wanted all women and particularly women of color to see themselves in the world of beauty,” Miller tells Beauty Independent. “I’m happy to say that I believe Mented pushed the industry forward, and we are continuing to do that with this partnership with West Lane and Blooming Brands. It’s giving us a chance to continue to do the work we set out to do.”