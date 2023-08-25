Big Companies Acknowledge A Dire Need For Employee Mental Health Services

Employers are seeing a deep need for the mental health support of their workers.

A new. report from nonprofit Business Group on Health found that large employers (77%) have noticed an increased in a need for mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorder.

“Certainly, a key finding here is the dire need for mental health services and supporting employees as they’re navigating their myriad needs,” President and CEO Ellen Kelsay said during a press call Tuesday as reported by HR Dive.

80% of respondents shared their top concern for employee benefits is access to mental healthcare. Leadership also says they’re most concerned about helping employees through burnout, and quality of care.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, a workplace report by Aflac found that Americans are more burnt out now than they were at the height of the pandemic.

The study’s results showed that more than half (59%) of American workers are experiencing at least moderate levels of burnout, a notable increase over 2021 (52%) and on par with the levels reported in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A major concern of employee burnout is the impact on their well-being and how it affects engagement and retention,” said Matthew Owenby, chief human resources officer, Aflac Incorporated in a news release. “Employers are looking for new ways to offer benefits that help improve their employees’ mental health balance. At Aflac, we help support our customers with access to mental health benefits, which is available through our individual short–term disability and group critical illness products.”