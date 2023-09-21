Megan Thee Stallion Partners With ‘Flamin’ Hot’ To Help Students From Her Alma Mater Burn Up Their Debt

Despite already being an international superstar, Megan Thee Stallion has always celebrated the value of a college education and even graduated with her degree from Texas Southern University in 2021. Now, she’s using her star power (and spicy persona) to encourage youths to empower themselves through higher learning.

Per a recent announcement, Megan has partnered with Flamin’ Hot®, a Frito-Lay brand for its Flamin’ Hot University campaign. The digital component of the initiative includes new online video, featuring the GRAMMY-winning artist speaking directly to students about how “Education is Hot,” and “Unleashing their Flamin’ Hot” through short, snackable courses on food, fashion and lifestyle.

The university also offers school merchandise including varsity jackets, and other apparel, to which proceeds will go towards establishing a scholarship fund, of up to $150,000, for Texas Southern University (TSU) students.

“Every piece in this collection is as spicy as Megan Thee Stallion and the Flamin’ Hot snacks that inspired it,” said designer Melody Ehsani, who designed the merchandise collection. “I love that in addition to creating some bold and fun pieces, we were able to give back to the students at Texas Southern University.”

Megan shared she’s proud to be a part of an initiative that “uplifts students.”

“I had an absolute blast bringing Flamin’ Hot University to life and tapping into my love for food and fashion,” the star said in statement. “But more than anything, I’m extremely proud that we were able to uplift TSU students, establish an impactful scholarship fund, support the Pete and Thomas Foundation and promote the importance of education.”

Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay adds: “Everyone deserves to be their Flamin’ Hot self, but student loans can create a significant burden on college graduates – especially at HBCUs where students graduate with 19% more debt than those at non-HBCUs. The Flamin’ Hot University scholarship fund at TSU was designed to ease some of the financial pressures student loans bring so graduates can focus on unleashing their hottest potential.”