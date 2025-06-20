Mariah The Scientist To Headline Beauté Noir — Atlanta’s Go-To Black Beauty & Culture Festival This Weekend

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 26: Mariah the Scientist performs onstage during Day 2 of the TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

If you’re looking for something to do in Atlanta this Saturday, Mariah the Scientist just gave you the perfect reason to head to Pullman Yards.

The R&B songstress will headline the fifth annual Beauté Noir Festival, performing her new single “Burning Blue” live for one of the first times.

Hosted by luxury natural hair brand Camille Rose (Black owned, by the way) and sponsored by Wells Fargo, the festival has become a go-to celebration of Black beauty, creativity and community. This year’s musical lineup also includes performances from Chxrry, Toosie & Friends, Sonny Digital, Zeddy Will, Foogie Raw, Kodie Shawn and Will Hill. The day’s entertainment will be rounded out by DJ sets from Kiya Lacey, Kali Dean, Sky Jetta, Flockaland and DJ Popo.

“We’re excited to bring the energy of the Beauté Noir Festival back to Atlanta, where we can celebrate the rich cultural heritage and artistry of our community,” said Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose.

“This year’s festival promises to be the biggest yet, with a lineup that reflects the vibrancy and creativity of Black culture. Atlanta’s own Mariah the Scientist is the perfect headliner to bring everything together as we honor our roots and our future.”

Festival-goers can also shop a curated marketplace of Black-owned brands and soak up a day of inspiring performances and community connection. And it wouldn’t be Camille Rose without a hair showcase celebrating the artistry and versatility of natural hair styling, plus other uplifting programming throughout the day.

Five years in, Beauté Noir just keeps getting bigger and better. Previous editions have featured powerhouse performers including Goodie Mob, MC Lyte, Jailen Josey, and King (aka Kid Saiyan). The festival has also spotlighted fashion talent through showcases featuring designers like Tristan Blake, Reco Chapple, and Alani Taylor, amplifying it’s mission to become Atlanta’s premier festival celebrating the multifaceted beauty of “our” experiences.

The weekend kicks off Friday night with an invite-only Honoree Dinner hosted by platinum-selling rapper and TV personality Young Joc, celebrating Atlanta’s most influential voices in creativity, activism, and business.