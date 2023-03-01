Mariah Carey’s Liquor Brand Is Expanding Globally

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BLACK IRISH

Our favorite songstress is expanding her business empire, and it’s making a global (an delicious) impact.

Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Cream Liqueur will officially launch South America and the Caribbean this Spring following a successful US rollout in 2021. This marks the brand’s first international distribution.

“I am ecstatic to extend the reach of my cream-liqueur Black Irish to South America and the Caribbean,” said Carey in a news release. “My fans there have supported and given so much to me, so of course I wanted to create an opportunity for them to enjoy this delicious liqueur!”

This move is in perfect alignment with her reigning “Queen Of Christmas” title, as the creamy flavors are the perfect foundation for holiday drinks. The full range includes Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Salted Caramel Irish Cream Liqueur, and White Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur.

Black Irish Cream Liqueur, available in three flavors: Original, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate

The drink was crafted in Ireland in recognition of her Black American and Irish heritage and is made with aged Irish whiskey and dairy sourced from Irish farms. Her father was of Black and Venezuelan descent, and her mother has an Irish background.

She made her first foray into the spirits industry 2021, which according to her was years in the making.

Introducing 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 🦋 Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration!!! 🍸🍸@goblackirish pic.twitter.com/35227PPJkm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2021

“Introducing BLACK IRISH,” she tweeted. “Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration!!!” “It’s Like That.”

Carey joins just 2% of Black owners in the spirits industry according to research, despite Black consumers accounting for 12% of alcohol sales.

Black Irish will be distributed in locations throughout Mexico, Brazil, and the Bahamas with more markets added, according to a news release.