MAC Cosmetics’ Top Brand Executive Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois Exits In Major Leadership Shakeup

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois is leaving Mac Cosmetics, stepping down from her head of brand role.

When Moudachirou-Rébois started at Mac Cosmetics, it was her “dream job,” as she told Marie Claire. She began her career at the cosmetics company as a senior vice president and global chief marketing officer before being promoted in 2024 to being senior vice president and global general manager role. There, she spearheaded a lot of moving pieces, like helping lead artful campaigns and pop culture moments with celebrities like Doja Cat.

“I’m leading the brand, which is a community of 14,000 people. It’s a global role, so I have the fortune to work with every region in the world, and we are present in over 90 territories and countries,” she continued in her 2024 Marie Claire interview detailing her career journey and promotion. “My team does everything to support the business, from innovation to the way we go to market, to the training of the artists, the artistry, the supply chain, and the finances.”

While the brand’s most recent earnings report showed new launches and customer acquisition being up through campaigns, it posted an operating loss of $15 million, per WWD. This is one major factor that led the beauty brand to enter Sephora in the U.S. Moudachirou-Rébois’ departure also comes after a series of C-suite changes at Mac and its parent company, the Estée Lauder Companies.

For Moudachirou-Rébois, her role at Mac was personal: for a while, it was the only brand to have her shade. Plus, “as a marketer, I was watching Mac because it grew very fast from being a super small brand to becoming the no. 1 precision makeup brand in the world. And at L’Oréal, we were paying attention,” she told Marie Claire at the time of her appointment. “It was a brand that I’ve always admired: I’ve seen them work on me, and I’ve seen them work on many people who were living outside of what the beauty standard was considered to be at the time.”

She immigrated from Benin to the U.S., and, as a Black woman in beauty and the corporate world, she was keenly aware of how the industry lacked representation. At Mac, she led with intention, knowing how many looked up to her for inspiration as well.

“I was speaking to university students recently, and a young girl asked me, ‘How do you get ahead as a Black woman in corporate America?’ And I’m African, I’m Black, but I think being African American is also being able to understand the story of this country and what the people before us have been through in this country. So I couldn’t advise the student on this, but I will say that it’s super important that when you get to your first job, you don’t let the potential of discrimination get in your way,” she continued.

Moudachirou-Rébois is a veteran of the beauty industry, where she spent more than 15 years at L’Oréal and at other companies like Revlon and Johnson & Johnson. In late 2025, she received the Fashion Group International, Inc. Changemaker Award.

The exec hasn’t yet announced her next move, and Mac Cosmetics hasn’t announced who will be her successor.