These Are The Luxury Companies That Are Still Standing By Their DEI Policies

CHONGQING, CHINA – DECEMBER 28, 2024 – A PRADA store in Chongqing, Southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, Dec 28, 2024. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Target’s decision to cut many of its corporate commitments to DEI sparked nationwide backlash, including social media outrage and consumer boycotts.

While some companies have followed the big box retailer’s lead, due to political and social pressures, some prominent luxury brands continue to uphold and advance their DEI commitments. These companies recognize that authentic engagement with marginalized communities is not only the right thing to do but also a strategic investment in long-term growth and cultural relevance.

Here’s a list of the brands that are doubling down on initiatives that amplify diverse voices, create equitable opportunities, and foster inclusive experiences for both employees and consumers.

While Vail Resorts has become synonymous with luxurious accommodations for guests aiming for a snowy getaway, the world-renowned lodging brand is also dedicated to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive space across its global operations.

Recognizing the need for progress within the company and the broader ski industry, Vail Resorts has embarked on a multi-year DEI journey to create a more welcoming culture for all.

In 2023, the company told ESSENCE more about their decision to host the National Brotherhood of Skiers’ 50th anniversary celebration, which heralded the organization’s efforts to introduce snow sports to Black youth.

“It’s because of organizations like NBS that makes it possible for younger and more diverse generations of skiers to see themselves on the slopes,” said Jamie Alvarez, who leads corporate communications for Vail Resorts. He explained that the event was just one part of a significant effort to push DEI forward, including the launch of the Employee Inclusion Network, which comprises various affinity and employee resource groups.

That tiny triangular insignia has been a signifier of great style and high-end fashion. However, many probably don’t know that the Prada Group has long emphasized the importance of diversity as a cornerstone of social sustainability. The company has stated that appreciating individual uniqueness is fundamental in creating an inclusive work environment, enabling employees to reach their full potential.

Gucci, another prestige luxury brand, has continued to champion diversity, equity, and inclusivity in all forms, striving to ensure that everyone in its global community can thrive as their true selves. In an April 2024 report, the brand called out its efforts to further inclusivity.

“In 2019, Gucci created its first Global Equity Board. It is made up of senior company leaders and external advisors to increase further diversity, equity, and inclusion across the company while continuing to build on our strong foundation of gender diversity and female leadership,” it read.

Per Financial Times, Rolls-Royce has implemented various initiatives to foster an inclusive and psychologically safe work environment for its 50,000 employees across 50 countries. One significant effort is their monthly “Being Like Me” series on the company intranet, where employees share personal stories, enhancing understanding and reducing the need to “edit themselves” at work. Launched in 2022, this and other projects aim to embed diversity, inclusion, and belonging into the company’s DNA.