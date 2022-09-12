Ludacris’ Netflix Show Inspired By His Daughter’s Self-Love Journey Strikes Deal With Mattel To Create Black Styling Head Doll

Fans of the animated series Karma’s World will get a chance to experience the main character in a new way thanks to a major deal.

It was recently announced that the hit Netflix show inspired by Ludacris’ daughter entered into a licensing partnership with Mattel to produce a doll styling head in Karma’s likeness. Additionally, a full line of products will be released as well, spearhead by CurlyKids including detangling shampoo, detangling conditioner and a detangling spray that will be available for purchase FAO Schwarz, Target, Walmart, Kroger and Sally Beauty stores later this month according to a news release. The partnership was led by 9 Story Brands, 9 Story’s.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of something so important not only for Black media or entertainment but also Black-centric animation and children’s programming,” said Charles Bordenave in a news release.

“I’m of course familiar with ‘Luda’, Mr. Bridges through his music and acting. But to see him pivot his influence and vision in this manner is especially near to my heart. As a girl dad myself, it is a gift to be living in a world where the landscape of kids’ shows is becoming so diverse and changing for the better. And though my daughter is well out of the demographic range for Karma’s World, she will always be my little girl, and as a family we will celebrate the show just the same.”

“We are so excited to welcome CurlyKids to the Karma’s World program,” said Kyra Halperin, Co-VP, Consumer Products at 9 Story Brands. “Black-owned businesses have been historically underrepresented within the licensing industry and it’s critical that we work with partners that align with the DNA of the brand, and achieve better representation on-shelf. We are thrilled to work with first-time licensee CurlyKids HairCare which has been inspiring Black children through representation to show their bold, beautiful and dynamic hair styles.”

Ludacris was reportedly inspired to create Karma’s World based on his real-life daughter’s love of music. The fictional character, 10-year-old Karma Grant, is a talented rapper that explores self-expression, friendship and community.