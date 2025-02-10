Love Don't Cost A Thing? Inflation Says Otherwise

Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s always been you

If there’s one thing 2025 is teaching us about love, it’s that while the heart wants what it wants, the wallet says otherwise.

According to new data from WalletHub’s Valentine’s Day Spending Survey, 39% of Americans are feeling the squeeze of inflation on their Valentine’s Day plans – and for Black women managing both relationships and resources, these numbers hit close to home.

Despite economic pressures, Americans aren’t completely giving up on romance, with total Valentine’s Day spending projected to hit $27.5 billion this year – that’s approximately $188.81 per person for those keeping count. Of that massive number, $11.9 billion will go towards jewelry ($6.5B) and special evenings out ($5.4B). But let’s keep it real: these staggering numbers have many questioning whether traditional Valentine’s Day expectations remain realistic in today’s economy (and I say this as a woman who still wants flowers and a gift from her man on Valentine’s Day. Sigh, remember when I said the heart wants what it wants?).

“There is nothing wrong with getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit and surprising that special person in your life with a sweet note or small token gift. But do not go overboard on spending, especially if your finances are already on shaky ground,” advises Dr. Andrew Burnstine, Associate Professor at Lynn University.

The survey shows that men will spend almost twice as much as women this Valentine’s Day, which might have some of us saying “must be nice.” But before you start side-eyeing your partner’s gift budget, consider this: 34% of Americans don’t expect their Valentine to spend any money on a gift this year. And in an age where 33% of marriages begin online and dating apps see a 33% spike in activity between February 1 and February 14, maybe we need to reshape our expectations about how love should look – and cost.

Dr. Yuliya Strizhakova, Director of Business Honors at Rutgers University, suggests getting creative instead of breaking the bank. “There are many romantic celebrations that do not require a large budget. For example, instead of going to a restaurant, you can cook a meal for your loved one at home,” she explains. “Instead of buying expensive jewelry, customized chocolates or any other smaller items that highlight your knowledge of your loved one can be as or even more appreciated.”

The financial aspects of relationships run deeper than just one holiday’s spending. The survey revealed that nearly 3 in 4 people consider financial infidelity worse than cheating, and 58% wouldn’t put a ring on it if their potential spouse had bad budgeting habits or a questionable credit score. With the global dating services market projected to hit $23.8 billion by 2032, it’s clear that finding love might be big business, but keeping it requires some serious financial harmony.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, Dr. Strizhakova notes that many couples might take advantage of the weekend for extended celebrations. “Given that Valentine’s Day is on Friday and President’s Day is on Monday, I would expect more long-distance travel plans. For those who dislike cold, the travel may include a short trip to warmer and sunnier locations. For those who enjoy winter, the trips may be to skiing and other destinations with winter activities.”

Here’s a striking statistic: 59% of Americans say that irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath. While some couples might be planning weekend getaways, many are prioritizing financial responsibility as a key factor in their relationships – and with good reason.

For those of us trying to keep both our relationships and bank accounts healthy, experts suggest focusing on thoughtful gestures rather than grand expenditures. Whether that’s crafting a personalized gift, planning a cozy night in, or waiting until February 15th to buy that chocolate (because yes, it will be 50% off) – there’s more than one way to show love without showing your whole paycheck.

“Rather than pay a premium for what will probably amount to a mediocre restaurant meal, whip up something delicious at home,” suggests Dr. Burnstine. “Instead of jewelry, craft something meaningful, like a personalized mug that can be had at a fraction of the cost.”

The message is clear: while inflation might be testing our creativity this Valentine’s Day, it’s not stopping the show. Because at the end of the day, as Dr. Burnstine reminds us, “A heartfelt ‘I love you’ is always free.”