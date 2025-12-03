Louis Carr Named President Of BET, Marking A New Era For The Network

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s a new day at Black Entertainment Television, the network that has been a staple in nearly every Black household for over four decades.

Louis Carr, a longstanding veteran of the network (pretty much as long as the company has existed), has been named President of BET, Paramount announced today. The appointment positions one of the most influential figures in multicultural advertising at the helm of the largest media company serving Black audiences.

Carr takes over from Scott Mills, who announced his departure after 23 years with the company. In his new role, Carr will report to George Cheeks, Chair of TV Media at Paramount.

The promotion recognizes Carr’s transformative impact on both BET and the broader media landscape. Over 39 years, he has generated billions in advertising revenue while fundamentally reshaping how major corporations engage with Black and Brown communities. His client roster hasn’t been too shabby either. Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Unilever, McDonald’s, Meta, and Toyota have all partnered with Carr to develop meaningful, sustainable strategies for reaching diverse audiences.

“Louis’ leadership has been integral to BET’s success for nearly four decades,” Cheeks said in a statement. “His vision for the future will drive innovation, deepen BET’s cultural impact, and position the brand for continued growth.”

In addition to his already longstanding resume with the company, he also helped build what BET describes as “the world’s largest repository of insights on Black audiences,” spanning linear television, digital platforms, and social media. That research has informed both programming decisions and advertising strategies for brands looking to reach Black consumers.

“BET and its commitment to Black and Brown communities has been my life’s work,” Carr said. “It’s a privilege to lead the brand to the next level of excellence and impact.”

The leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for BET as the network navigates an evolving media environment. In a news release shared today the network stated that under Carr’s direction, the company will continue building on its 40-plus-year legacy while leveraging resources across the Paramount ecosystem.

The appointment also represents continuity for BET. While Mills brought fresh perspective during his tenure, Carr’s institutional knowledge and deep community connections position him to guide the network through its next chapter. His understanding of how Black culture shapes broader American trends will be crucial as BET competes for audience attention while adjusting to current realities in media and entertainment.