LA’s First Vegan Food Bank Was Launched By A Black Woman

Being vegan ≠ expensive. Or at least that’s what one LA-based founder believes.

Last year, Gwenna Hunter launched Vegans of Los Angeles Food Bank with a mission “to provide nutritious, plant-based food to our communities, while promoting planetary unity and advocating for the right to healthy meals for all families,” according to a news release.

The Vegans of Los Angeles Food Bank is the first-of-its-kind monthly distribution vegan food bank in Los Angeles, creating food security and ensuring Southern Californians have greater accessibility to healthier food options.

Gwenna Hunter, founder of Vegan Of LA Food Bank

Vegans Of Los Angeles is the first and only Black-owned brick ad mortar vegan food bank in the city, an accomplishment Hunter doesn’t take lightly.

“When I started this a year ago, I knew I wanted to give people what their bodies need: healthy food on a contiguous basis minus our planets’ animals,” Hunter said in a news release. “Between the physical food bank and a vegan food outreach program we sponsor at the historic West Presbyterian church in LA, we serve over 600 people in a single day within a 3 hour period once per month. The need and desire for plant-based nutrition is tremendous!”

The bank operates monthly and provides free food to visitors.

The news release continues: “We believe that there should be free food resource centers in every zip code like there are fast food restaurants and liquor stores. The Vegans of LA Food Bank is a solution to those who are experiencing the challenges of meeting their basic dietary needs, by providing them with the resources they need to thrive. We are committed to building a healthy, compassionate community, working towards a more sustainable future for the planet, the animals, and the entire human race.”