LA’s First Vegan Food Bank Was Launched By A Black Woman

Being vegan ≠ expensive. Or at least that’s what one LA-based founder believes.
Last year, Gwenna Hunter launched Vegans of Los Angeles Food Bank with a mission “to provide nutritious, plant-based food to our communities, while promoting planetary unity and advocating for the right to healthy meals for all families,” according to a news release.
Vegans Of Los Angeles is the first and only Black-owned brick ad mortar vegan food bank in the city, an accomplishment Hunter doesn’t take lightly.
“When I started this a year ago, I knew I wanted to give people what their bodies need: healthy food on a contiguous basis minus our planets’ animals,” Hunter said in a news release. “Between the physical food bank and a vegan food outreach program we sponsor at the historic West Presbyterian church in LA, we serve over 600 people in a single day within a 3 hour period once per month. The need and desire for plant-based nutrition is tremendous!”
The bank operates monthly and provides free food to visitors.
The news release continues: “We believe that there should be free food resource centers in every zip code like there are fast food restaurants and liquor stores. The Vegans of LA Food Bank is a solution to those who are experiencing the challenges of meeting their basic dietary needs, by providing them with the resources they need to thrive. We are committed to building a healthy, compassionate community, working towards a more sustainable future for the planet, the animals, and the entire human race.”