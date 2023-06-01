A Collective Of Black Businesswomen Organized A Nationwide Theatre Buyout For Little Mermaid Opening Weekend

The live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid opened this weekend to huge success, and it’s in part to organizations like #WinWithBlackWomen (WWBW), who rallied to buyout more than 100 theaters across the nation.

WWBW is a collective of Black women leaders in business and civil service work across the country that was formed in 2020 in an effort to speak out against racism and sexism in the 2020 election cycle. They have continued their work to amplify to equity and equality for underrepresented groups, with the buyout initiative being one of the latest actions taken to further that mission.

“#WinWithBlackWomen is proud to stand behind the transformative narrative of The Little Mermaid,” said Jotaka Eaddy, the founder of #WinWithBlackWomen in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “We understand the powerful influence of representation and want to highlight the importance of supporting strong, dynamic depictions of Black women in all walks of life.”

WWBW held viewing events in theaters in various major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Atlanta and New York among others.

Supporters included best-selling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones, business leaders Michelle Dubois, Jotaka Eaddy, Tameika Isaac Devine and filmmakers Gina Prince-Bythewood, Felecia Henderson, and Mara Brock Akil.

“As a Black Woman business owner who serves the community, I think it’s crucial that we share positive Black images on the screen, off the screen, and buying screens,” said Holli Holliday, entrepreneur and #WinWithBlackWomen leader. “Black children should be inspired to play all the positions.”

Eaddy adds, “We believe our collective actions will ignite inspiration within future generations. This is about more than a film; it’s a spotlight on stories of courage that are a reflection of Black women. We need more stories like this.”