WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Launches Athlete-Focused Real Estate Firm

The list of Lisa Leslie’s accomplishments is long: WNBA Hall of Famer, a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, and among one of the first Black female athletes to receive her own shoe with Nike. A new success she can add to her lineup is being a multimillion-dollar real estate magnate.

Leslie recently launched Aston Rose, which specializes in finding properties for athletes.

Launched in March 2022, she said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she hopes to help those in sports identify investments, avoid some of the missteps she’s made, and eventually create generational wealth.

“I’ve gone through it,” she told WSJ. “I am a pro athlete who experienced making money, and sometimes, especially in the African-American community, we [athletes] are the first earners of millions of dollars” in the family.”

Co-founded by former sports commentator Rod Watson, Rob Hite, a real-estate agent formerly at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and former Miami Heat player and Tomi Rose, founder of the sports and entertainment division in 2013 at Florida-based Opulence International Realty, which later merged with Brown Harris Stevens.

Aston Rose made its debut in the California and Florida markets earlier this year and has already closed more than $500 million in real estate transactions combined.

No stranger to savvy business moves, the two-time WNBA champion became part-owner of the Los Angeles Sparks only a few years after retiring from the team, has inked large endorsement deals throughout her career and is a published author.