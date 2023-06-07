Report: LGBTQ+ Employees Believe Being Out At Work Harms Their Careers

Pride month is a time to uplift the LGBTQ+ community and work toward a more equitable tomorrow. But there’s still a very long way to go according to a new report from workplace review platform, Glassdoor.

The survey results revealed that 45% of LGBTQ+ employee respondents said being out in the workplace could hurt their careers, and even fear losing their jobs because of sexual orientation.

The company surveyed 6,000 U.S. adults as conducted by The Harris Poll. 55% of the pool identified as LBTQ+, and of them nearly half said they’ve been privy or subject to anti-LGBTQ+ comments while in the workplace.

“Many companies will change their logos to rainbows for Pride this month, but looks aren’t always as they seem,” Glassdoor stated.

It continued: “Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, you can take action by being an active bystander against hateful or ignorant comments from coworkers. Embrace company-sponsored events and educational programming, and listen to your LGBTQ+ coworkers throughout the year to create safe spaces at work.”

Per the EEOC, as a federal law, Title VII applies nationwide and protects employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity regardless of state or local laws. The law prohibits hiring, firing, furloughs, or reductions in force, promotions, and demotions among other actions based on the identity of employees.

Although the protection is in place theoretically, in practice, many workers have shown concern about their job security and viability, particularly as tolerance has dramatically decreased in an increasingly volatile political climate.

Glassdoor made several suggestions to employers as a result of the troubling insight: “For LGBTQ+ job seekers, real inclusivity and support from employees can be easily muddied with performative actions like companies sharing their support only with profile pics that fade after June.”