Leadership, Legacy, And Liberation: Inside The 2025 LWD Summit

What do you get when 200 executives and founders gather for a weekend of connection, reflection, and purpose? A whole lot of Black girl magic, that’s what.

The 2025 Leading Women Defined Summit, was no different than past years, still delivering what is one of the most dynamic conferences for Black women across the globe. And to up the ante, this year even featured a moment from former Vice President Kamala Harris herself, who showed up unannounced at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel. Her message that “courage is contagious” resonated through a weekend where these leaders were finally able to take a collective sigh of release to connect beyond corporate pleasantries.

With the theme Still Blooming, the summit created space for conversations rarely heard in traditional corporate settings. Founders and executives shared the same tables, exchanging stories and ideas beyond the usual talking points. Creative thinkers and seasoned leaders challenged one another, and the focus wasn’t just on titles, but on impact.

Debra Lee, who established the Leading Women Defined Foundation, explained what makes this gathering different. “This Summit is about more than leadership—it’s about freedom,” she said. “When Black women gather without pretense, we don’t just learn—we transform.”

Gabrielle Glore, Executive Director of the foundation, echoed that sentiment. “It’s not simply about access,” she said. “It’s about how we show up for each other and use that access to build something greater than ourselves.”

One of the standout moments came during the first-ever “Made Men” conversation, where actor Don Cheadle and scholar Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. explored themes of identity and legacy in a raw, honest dialogue rarely seen on such a stage.

Masterclasses throughout the weekend blended practical wisdom with deeper reflection. For example, McDonald’s sponsored a session on franchising as a wealth-building path, while Marriott Bonvoy’s “Bloom & Flourish” workshop turned flower arranging into meaningful metaphor. Tiffany & Co. even brought in designer Jameel Mohammed to help attendees reimagine style on their own terms.

“Supporting Leading Women Defined goes beyond brand alignment,” noted Cherilyn Williams from Marriott. “There’s an intentionality here that you feel in every interaction.”