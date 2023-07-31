Millennials Are Looking For ‘Lazy Girl Jobs’ After Being Exhausted For Most Of Their Young Adulthood

Girl Bossing was huge in the 2010s when women took the reins of their professional lives after bumping their heads against the glass ceiling for generations. Millennial-aged women went hard in the corporate and entrepreneurial spaces during their younger formative years, laying ground for generations behind them to have agency over their ambition.

However, that high level of output seems to have caught up with them.

Another installment of the Soft Girl universe is lazy girl jobs (LGJ), a high paying, low-lift job that requires little effort, minimal social interaction and repetitive tasks like responding to emails or copy and pasting documents from templates.

“Lazy girl jobs are my favs, all I do is copy and paste the same emails, take three to four calls a day, take my extra long break, take more breaks, AND get a nice salary,” TikTok user @raeandzeebo’s said in her video that reached her 1.3 million viewers.

The rise of the LGJ makes sense since millennials have been dubbed as the Burnout Generation. According to a 2021 Gallup poll survey report, 42% said they were burnt out, and another 44% of millennials say they’re stressed all or most of the time, per a 2020 Deloitte survey.

Although there’s been an uptick in conversation on social media around LGJs, the trend may not survive long as AI continues to rock the future of work with easy automation poised to replace millions of jobs.

“A.I. is going to introduce a new efficient employee, if you will, and all of a sudden, that other employee is going to be challenged, especially if they’re a lazy person on the job,” Paul Tripp, a business coach at consulting firm AceUp, in an interview with Fortune.