No Permission Needed: Lauren Wesley Wilson On Building ColorComm

I am my sister’s keeper.

That belief drives everything I do and the purpose of this column. And it’s why I’m drawn to women who not only succeed, but also, lift others as they climb.

So when I sit back and think about the brilliant women I know, women who create space for themselves and for others, there are of course plenty of women who come to mind. Lauren Wesley Wilson is one of those women, and I’m proud to highlight her journey and share it with all of you!

As the founder and CEO of ColorComm, Wilson has spent over a decade proving what happens when Black women stop asking for permission and start creating the spaces we actually need. What started as a simple idea into an industry-shaping community and platform. Her story is proof of what happens when Black women decide they don’t need permission to lead, and we desperately need more women like her.

For Wilson, her story starts like that of many who face the same frustrations, but few who use their magic to turn them into solutions. She birthed ColorComm (her first baby) out of necessity. In 2011, she was working in corporate communications and found herself desperately needing mentorship and immediate advice. When she reached out to senior leaders, she’d wait months for a response. But her questions couldn’t wait that long, so she created something new.

She started hosting intimate luncheons with 30 to 40 peers, and those small gatherings quickly grew into something powerful. Today, ColorComm spans conferences, networks, and an agency, all connected by one mission: bringing together women of color in communications, marketing, advertising, and digital.

The early days were anything but glamorous. Wilson was managing a demanding corporate job while building a business that was quickly becoming more than just a side hustle. Her mornings started at 7 a.m. with ColorComm work, followed by full corporate days, then back to building her company in the evenings.

Eventually, she took the leap, but only after saving six months of expenses to prepare. Wilson hired her first employee, and herself, without ever needing to touch those savings.

Leading Without Compromise

When asked how she navigates showing up fully as a Black woman in leadership, Wilson’s gives it to me straight with no chaser (which is something I’ve come to absolutely adore about her). “I know who I am and who I am not,” she says. “I am a leader who is direct, no nonsense, no bullsh*t. I expect excellence of myself, the employees we hire, and the work we deliver. I am laser focused on achieving the goals of the company.”

That unapologetic clarity has become ColorComm’s signature and created a blueprint for how Black women can lead without compromise.

Ten Years and Two Weeks Postpartum

This year’s ColorComm Conference hit a major milestone: its 10th anniversary. The timing happened just one month after Wilson gave birth to her second daughter. Many doubted she would be able to pull it off, but like most women — Black women especially, she showed up and showed out. This of course was also in part due to the strength of her team and her determination, each part making the event a resounding success.

The programming was as relevant as ever, covering everything from AI to podcasting, corporate boards to working motherhood. This not only reflected our current times, but the diverse needs of their multigenerational audience. But for Wilson, success isn’t just about attendance numbers. “We know when we’ve hit a homerun and when we’ve fallen short,” she says.

Managing new motherhood while leading one of her biggest events required both vulnerability and strength. “It was HARD—two monumental events happening at the same time,” she admits. But by leaning on her team and allowing them to lead, she proved what’s possible when women prioritize both purpose and presence.

She shares a special message to other women on valuing their time. “If I am there, it is because I want to be. There is no more time to waste when you are juggling a baby, toddler, family life, and a business.”

Even as DEI initiatives face criticism, Wilson emphasizes that ColorComm’s work goes beyond labels. The platform remains a vital resource for mentorship, professional development, and leadership pipelines for women of color across industries.

Her advice for the next generation balances pragmatism with vision. “Build it anyway, but build it with a plan… If you want to build something, do it with the goal that it will still be around five years from now, ten years from now, and so on.”

Wilson embodies the very spirit of this column. She reminds us that the most powerful moves often come when we stop waiting for validation and instead choose to build, create, and lead from our own vision.

As Wilson proves, when Black women step fully into their purpose, they change the lives of everyone around them.