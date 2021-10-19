Calling All High School Students! Last Chance For Empowerment At The 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy

Getty Images

Attention Dreamers! The deadline to apply for Disney Dreamers Academy — an inspiring and transformational mentorship program for high school students — is fast approaching. The application period closes Oct. 31, 2021, as planners continue to set the stage to return post-COVID for the popular program to return to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida March 3-6, 2022.

Disney Dreamers Academy returns in-person just in time for its 15th anniversary year. The 2020 program was cut short due to the pandemic and transitioned to a very successful virtual program series in 2021.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our next class of Disney Dreamers again,” said Tracey D. Powell, Disney Signature Experiences vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “The powerful life lessons, career guidance and face-to-face connections the students enjoy at Disney Dreamers Academy can be career-defining and even life-changing,” she added. To celebrate our return, we’ll be adding extra touches of magic throughout the event.”

Throughout the program, Dreamers engage in immersive workshops for various career paths, using Walt Disney World Resort as their classroom.

Dreamers connect with noted speakers, entrepreneurs, executives and celebrities about how to stay motivated to achieve their goals and dream big.

Students leave with real-world experience from putting on scrubs and preparing to perform surgery to learning how animations are created for Disney. Journalism students prepare the official newsletter for the weekend with help from our editors.

For more information or to apply visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.