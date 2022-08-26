Lancome & Lupita Nyong’o Team Up To Award Scholarships To NAACP Students

Lupita Nyong’o has always believed in the power of education. The acclaimed actress earned an MFA degree from Yale School of Drama in 2012 before starring in breakout roles that made her a household name.

Now she’s reaching back to students in a big way with her latest partnership.

Lancôme and Lupita Nyong’o announced the NAACP’s Write Her Future scholarship in September 2021, to help bring pipeline equity opportunities for underrepresented students. to education and encourage career development in the United States. Recently, the organizations announced the recipient cohort of the $400,000 scholarship.

The Lancôme Ambassadress, Oscar award-winning actress, published author and long-time supporter of the Write Her Future program, Lupita Nyong’o helped present the scholarships to the young winners.

“Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them,” Nyong’o said in her remarks to the winners. “I’ve always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships.”

ACT-SO a year-long arts program for high school was also a pivotal partner in the scholarship program.

“We’re excited to once again provide talented young women across the country the opportunity to further develop their creativity and achieve their academic dreams with purpose and unrestricted passion,” said President & CEO Derrick Johnson in a news release. “Young people are the future. We’re excited to see how participants in the program will positively impact their communities and create change for themselves and the next generation.”

The scholarships were awarded earlier this summer and will help cover educational costs and career development resources.

“Lancôme at its core seeks to bring happiness to its customers, but nothing brings us more joy than seeing the winners of our first Write Her Future Scholarship Fund receive their awards today,” says Lancôme USA General Manager Giovanni Valentini. “We’ve been so impressed by all the applicants, but we couldn’t be prouder of the amazing finalists recognized today and see our mission of providing equitable educational opportunities for young women of color come to fruition today.”