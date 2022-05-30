NFL Star Lamar Jackson Opening A New Soul Food Eatery In His Hometown

Lamar Jackson is reportedly looking to help people “eat good.”

Afrotech recently wrote that On May 18, trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared Baltimore Ravens star pushed through two new trademarks.

Gerben posted on Twitter that Jackson filed for “Play Action Soul food and More” and “You 8 Yet?” — suggesting there are restaurants coming from the player. With that, Jackson also shared the restaurants will likely be located in Florida, where he is from.

This is just the latest smart money move from the star player.

Earlier this month, it was reported by RoadToVR.com that StatusPro, an XR startup announced a seed investment of $5.2 million that would be used to help bolster a partnership with NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson to create the Lamar Jackson Experience, The company described it as “a suite of first-person virtual reality products that include an at-home virtual reality game, arcade games, and live activation.”

These XR training experiences are aimed at creating fan-focused gaming experiences. Per the company’s website, the experience is “coming soon on Oculus.”

“Like most people from my generation I am a huge gamer, and the first time I demoed the StatusPro experience I was blown away by how realistic and fun it was,” Lamar Jackson said about his StatusPro partnership announcement last year in a news release. “Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to play in the NFL and now that I do, I am excited about sharing my experience with fans and especially kids through this VR gaming platform.”