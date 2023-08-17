Lala Anthony Reportedly Tapped As Creative Director For Airbnb

Lala Anthony may be bringing her talents to Airbnb.

The actress, producer and serial entrepreneur may be coming to the vacation rental conglomerate as their creative director, per a Twitter (X) post made from the Earn Your Leisure podcast account.

According to the account, Anthony will be speaking about the new role at Invest Fest, an annual conference hosted by the Earn Your Leisure hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

This announcement comes as the company shows signs of shoring up their efforts to shift its image and prioritize customer concerns including high hidden fees charged by hosts.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Airbnb’s CEO Brian Chansky discussed its new pricing transparency policy that allows users to see exactly what they’re getting charged, and why.

“What we’re asking hosts is to do a reasonable task, not ask for anything unreasonable,” Chansky told Yahoo earlier this summer. “We’re setting new guidelines. And anything a host requests, we want to make sure that’s up front stated so you know what you’re getting into before the booking. So I think the combination of showing an upfront price, showing better values up top, providing more discount tools for hosting, providing better deals and better– more guidelines to provide more reasonable checkout tasks, hopefully people will feel like this is an even more guest-friendly service to them.”

The platform wrapped in more than 50 upgrades designed to make it easier for guests to budget accurately when securing a stay.