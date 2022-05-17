Boss Babies: These Kidpreneurs Are Handling Books And Their Business

Entrepreneurship isn’t just for adults.

The world has opened up to young bosses who aren’t viewing their bottom line as child’s play. With the help of their parents, of course, their smart business ideas have manifested into viable businesses earning millions. According to the Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. during 2020 — the highest total on record. Some of those were launched by owners younger than the age of 16.

Such young hustle is a sure sign of future success. After all, Warren Buffett sold chewing gum to his classmates at six years old and Richard Branson founded a magazine in his teens.

Here are a few kidpreneurs who are handling their business.

01 Mikaila Ulmer, Founder of BeeSweet Lemonade According to her company website , Mikaila Ulmer started her lemonade at youth entrepreneurial events and at her lemonade stand in front of her home, donating a percentage of the profits to local and international organizations fighting hard to save the honeybees. That is why she touts: “Buy a Bottle…Save a Bee.” She built her lemonade business, “Me & The Bees”, with a 1940s lemonade recipe from her grandmother that uses flaxseed and local honey as sweeteners. Ulmer received a $60,000 investment when she appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank with her business. Since then she’s landed a major distribution deal with Whole Foods. 02 Moziah Bridges, Founder of Mo’s Bows Moziah Bridges started his business Mo’s Bows in 2011, when he was nine years old. Per his bio , he needed an accessory to help him look sharp, but couldn’t find anything that fit his unique personality. With the help of his grandmother, he started creating his ideal outfit asset, a bowtie. Now, nearly a decade later, he’s received investment dollars and mentorship from Daymond John, has expanded his company’s offering to include face masks, and reportedly has a net worth of multiple millions 03 Lily Adeleye, Founder of Lily Frilly The seven-year-old pint-sized powerhouse is the CEO of hair accessory brand Lily Filly . Lily and her team recently launched their second product partnership with Walmart. The line will include a range of bows and barrettes for girls of all ages and “serves as an aspirational charge for little girls all over the world to reach for the stars,” according to a news release announcing the partnership. This comes on the heels of her first distribution with the mega-retailer when she was just six.