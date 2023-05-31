Kevin Hart Opens A Vegan Drive Thru In LA

Kevin Hart is taking his clean eating mission to the drive thru.

Hart House, the comedian-turned-businessman’s plant-based convenience food eatery opened its third location in Hollywood on Sunset Blvd per a news release shared with ESSENCE. The newest location features the chain’s first-ever drive-thru.

“Since the inception of Hart House, it’s always been about creating a new option within fast food which is why I’m so excited to bring Hart House to Hollywood,” said Hart in a news release. “At Hart House, we are in the business of making people feel good and I’m so proud of how fast we are growing and can’t wait til there are Hart House restaurants all across the nation!”

The new location is housed on a former Mcdonald’s lot, and will serve all of the thoughtfully curated vegan food items including plant-based and healthy side snacks.

“We are on a mission to create a sustainable restaurant brand that is grounded in high quality jobs and objectively delicious food, with a menu that happens to be made entirely from plants,” said Hart House CEO, Andy Hooper in a news release. “We believe it’s time to usher in a new era of fast food in Hollywood that matches up against the titans of the industry.”

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Hart House launched just last year and currently has two locations in Los Angeles. The quick growth is unsurprising as people continue to embrace healthier lifestyles, even within their fast food options.

According to a market research report by Vegnews, the global vegan fast-food market will grow to $28 billion by 2033.