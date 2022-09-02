Kevin Hart Launches Vegan Fast Food Chain

Kevin Hart has his hands in everything. What’s next? Food. Vegan food that is.

It was recently announced that the savvy businessman launched Hart House, a healthy fast food brand that will open its first location in LA.

Hype Beast reported that Hart’s L.A.-based restaurant aims to disrupt the fast food scene with healthy, flavorful offerings and plant-based options. Reportedy, his food will be all natural. They promise no preservatives, corn syrup, antibiotics, hormones, or artificial colors and said they will serve from a 100 percent plant-based menu serving sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots, milkshakes, and more.

The funnyman’s brand also said they are dedicated to having continued partnership with sustainable sourcing and operation, with 10 percent of the opening day proceeds going to Inner City Arts.

This is just the latest smart business venture Hart has spearheaded.

Earlier this year, Essence reported Hart’s $100 million seed round raise for his production house, Hartbeat Productions.

“The creation of Hartbeat and our capital raise with Abry represent a new era in comedy,” Hart said. “This all started out with a mission to keep the world laughing together and I’m so proud our teams have delivered on that, putting in the hard work to build the most innovative and inclusive comedic storytelling company.”

“In an industry that loves to say no and close doors, I’ve been bullish about forging our own path and using our success to open doors for others,” said Hart in a news release. “With this merger and funding, we’re taking the new blueprint we’ve built in entertainment to the next level and creating opportunities for a new generation of comedic talent. I can’t wait to bring the world more comedians, experiences, and stories with humor and heart.