Kevin Hart’s Tequila Brand Offers 500K To Black-Owned Small Businesses

Kevin Hart is a huge proponent of paying it forward and his latest heart-led (pun intended) move proves just that.

VegNews reported that the comedic actor-turned-mogul’s tequila company Gran Coramino joined Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), to offer grants to small, Black-owned, and Latinx-owned brands.

According to the outlet, the grants totaled $500,000 and were allocated to 50 winners.

“[Beckmann] and I always knew we wanted Gran Coramino to have a give-back component that focused on providing Black and Latinx entrepreneurs with resources to pursue their small business dreams,” Hart said in a statement and he and Gran Coramino co-founder Juan Domingo Beckman. “Teaming up with LISC last year to launch The Coramino Fund in the US was the start of that journey.”

Half of the grant winners are Black founders and 68 percent are woman-owned.

Hart’s philanthropic effort doesn’t end there.

The Gran Cormino Fund’s small business program will give grants to entrepreneurs in Mexico, and applications are set to open later this year, according to Veg News.

The outlet also reported that “Gran Coramino donates $1 from every bottle sold to small businesses based in Tequila, Mexico and abroad in the US.”

This is just one of the many charitable acts the comedian has spearheaded in recent years.

In 2020, ESSENCE reported that Hart gave $600K to Black students attending historically Black colleges and universities through his Help From The Hart charity.

Around the time of the scholarship announcement he said in a heartfelt statement, “This is just the beginning.”