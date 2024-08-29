Afraid Of Public Speaking? Here's What You Can Learn From VP Kamala Harris's Command Of The Stage

Getty Images

Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking, is one of the most prevalent phobias, touching more than 75% of people. According to recent data, public speaking beats out the fear of death, spiders, or heights.

Why is the fear of public speaking so paralyzing? Experts have surmised that it’s due to audiences makes us vulnerable to rejection, much like our ancestors’ fear. This is commonly known as brain freeze, or when you can’t remember the information you previously prepared to speak about.

One of the most prolific speakers, VP Kamala Harris, displays no show of brain freeze and consistently commands every stage she steps on, both big and small. We may not be up for the job of leader of the free world, but we can definitely glean some tips from her and apply to your own public speaking experiences.

Kate Protsenko, the Head of Business Operations at the language learning platform Promova and an international Cambridge CELTA/DELTA points out what can learn from VP Harris’s speaking abilities.

1. Establish a connection with your audience.

One of the most important elements to focus on when addressing a crowd is conveying relatability with them.

“In a presentation, connect with your audience by making eye contact and really listening to them,” Protsenko tells ESSENCE. “Though they’re not the ones speaking, they’re still communicating, whether that’s through chuckles, yawns, or furtive glances to their phones under the table. This type of connection is one of the things that makes Harris such an engaging orator. You can see it in action in her viral “We are not going back” moment, where she lets the audience get carried away by their own excitement, leading to a chant, rather than trying to stay on task and deliver her speech. Similarly, you need to not just observe your audience but also respond to what they’re telling you, whether that’s by pausing for questions, waiting for laughter to die down, or even just acknowledging that what you’re saying is technical/complicated and important (and almost over, if people seem bored).”

2. Make it clear you’re on the same team.

Using inclusive language is one of the best ways to convey connectedness with your audience. Protsenko says this is crucial in establishing unification during your speech.

“Part of establishing that connection comes from creating the sense that you’re on the same team as the people you’re talking to, so when you’re talking about a work project, use “we” and “us,” rather than “you” and “me,”’ she says. “For example, “Once we implement this, we’re going to see great results,” as opposed to “once I implement this, you’re going to see great results.” Very rarely will you hear Ms. Harris using first person pronouns in her stump speeches — reserving it for campaign promises — and she often uses “you” as part of an empowering message, as when she said, “We need you so desperately right now” in a speech to the American Federation of Teachers, asking for their help to achieve a common vision. Try to frame your asks in terms of unity, rather than division.”

3. Use direct, straightforward language.

It’s important to be clear and almost simple when addressing a crowd, otherwise you can lose them in your word salad.



“There’s a reason why “interdepartmental cooperation is essential for achieving long-term goals” isn’t a common saying — “teamwork makes the dream work” is much catchier (and easier to say),” says Protsenko. “Vice President Harris tends to communicate using very easy-to-understand, direct language, and it’s helped her tremendously. Think back to the first time she really went viral, after the 2020 vice-presidential debate, when a clip took off of her simply saying, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking.” Her campaign has also had great success with their efforts to brand her opponent as simply “weird.” Attention spans are shorter than ever, and keeping things simple will make it much easier for you to effectively communicate your message.”

4. Be open about your heritage.

“Maybe English isn’t your first language or you’ve just moved to a new part of the country you’re from, and you feel a bit like a fish out of water when it comes to idioms. But you shouldn’t feel the need to hide your roots to blend in at work, as evidenced by Harris going viral when she shared a story about her mother saying “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree,” an anecdote that highlights, rather than hides, that Harris’s mother was an Indian immigrant — it’s certainly not something that would pop out of the mouth of a person from Wisconsin. You can always preface sharing an idiom that’s not native to where you’re working with “we have a saying where I’m from” if you want to make it especially clear that you know it’s not a common saying where you currently are.”

5. Show your enthusiasm.

One of the most endearing things about VP Harris is her generousity of spirit and plentiful smiles/laughs. Protsenko says there’s nothing wrong with showing your enthusiasm even when speaking on serious topics.

“If you’re excited about something, let it show! Kamala’s campaign is often described as building excitement or enthusiasm, and her oratory style no doubt contributes to that excitement. One of her most popular posts on TikTok shows her enthusiastically challenging her opponent to a debate. People tend to mirror the emotions of the people around them, so if you’ve got a project you’re working on or an idea you want to share — showing your excitement is a great way to get others to feel the same way. And in networking situations, it could make you more memorable, because your enthusiasm positively affected the emotions of the people you met.”