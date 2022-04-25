JR Smith Named First Male Golfer To Score An Ambassador Deal With Lululemon

JR Smith is taking his talents beyond the court to the course—the golf course, that is.

The pro-baller inked a brand ambassador deal with Lululemon, marking the first time a male golfer has been tapped.

According to CNN, two-time NBA champion JR Smith made his college golf debut on Monday exactly a year to the day after he won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith, a 16-year NBA veteran, enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University in August, with the hopes of playing on the university’s golf team.

Now, as an ambassador, Smith will be authorized to wear the brand per the company’s branded advertisements.

Nearing the end of the second semester of his freshmen year, AfroTech reported that he celebrated a 4.0.

“When I first saw that 4.0… man I can’t believe I did it for me. You know, growing up as ADD, dyslexic…and put in these classrooms where people make you feel insecure about yourself…just the whole stigma behind…it made it seem like there was something wrong with me. I shied away from school in that area because of that feeling, so to be able to take in all of those thoughts, all those memories, and know that I had a 4.0 is probably my biggest individual award that you can receive. I think that’s the best one I’ve gotten,” Smith told CBS Sports.