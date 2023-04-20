JP Morgan Is Requiring Employees To Come Into The Office 5 Days/Week—Will Your Workplace Be Next? 

JPMorgan Chase & Co is asking its managing directors to come back into the office after they’d been working from home for quite some time.

The news came in a memo to workers as reported by Reuters.

“Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses,” memo reportedly said. “They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings.”

The remaining JPMorgan staff working on hybrid schedules were also told that they were required to be in the office at least three days a week.

“There are a number of employees who aren’t meeting their in-office attendance expectations, and that must change,” the bank said as reported by Reuters. Managers may include attendance as part of performance reviews and could take “corrective action” if requirements were not being met Reuters reported.

This is counter to a sentiment many workers have had about hybrid and work-from-home schedules being better for their lives.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Pew Research survey results show that nearly three since the height of the pandemic, about roughly six-in-ten U.S. workers, say their jobs can mainly be done from home (59%) and prefer to work from home all or most of the time.

About 44% also shared that working from home has made it more convenient for them to meet deadlines, and another 72% say working from home hasn’t affected their ability to advance in their job.