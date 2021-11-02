J.P. Morgan To Host Inaugural Investing Forum for Black and Latina Women

Getty Images

Following the pandemic, a “she-cession” has hit our economy hard. The unemployment rate for women has climbed to double digits: 16.2% and has disproportionately ravaged Black and Latina communities. We first saw female unemployment numbers like this in the 1980s, and even then the unemployment rate was about 6% percentage points lower than what we’re seeing now.

That, coupled with how women made up 55% of all jobs lost in April, has led many people to call the drop in employment a true crisis.

J.P. Morgan recognized this and will highlight the need to financially empower women during an empowering town hall on November 9.

This virtual celebration of sisterhood is the first of its kind for the financial institution and will provide a unique space for Black women, Latinas, and all allies to take an investing journey together. Through live discussion panels, one-on-one sessions with celebrities, and on-demand conversations, they will aim to unlock insights to help you build and retain wealth.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s inaugural investing forum for Black, Latina, and Hispanic women and their allies will convene celebrity speakers and J.P. Morgan executives to share intimate stories and lessons about money, growing businesses, and investing to build long-term wealth. Guest speakers include: Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, Personal Finance Educator; Soledad O’Brien, Broadcast Journalist; Beatrice Dixon, CEO & Founder of The Honey Pot; and Yanely Espinal, Creator of MissBeHelpful.

The full agenda is available here and will take place virtually and in person at the 1 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn, NY – proof of vaccination required.