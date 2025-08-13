How To Stand Out — And Get Hired — In A Slowing Job Market

A businessman reads a resume during a job interview with a potential employee.

If your job search feels like it’s dragging, a new report shows you’re not alone.

A disappointing July jobs report showing slower-than-expected growth led to the firing of Erika McEntarfer, commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, earlier this month.

President Donald Trump contested the numbers quickly, calling them a “scam,” according to CNN. However, the media outlet noted that the Bureau of Labor Statistics collects data on key economic concerns and produces critical reports regularly. “Those include data on prices, inflation, productivity, spending, pay, workplace injuries, employment and unemployment.”

Whether you believe the report that indicates that the job market is slowing or not, real-life users on social media are voicing their complaints. “no because why is applying for jobs so defeating? i’m so done,” one user wrote on X. The post racked up more than 10,000 likes. Another user shared, “I got to see how terrible the job market is by watching my child apply for jobs. 2 months of applications with 0 callbacks including jobs that are still listed as hiring. Food service jobs held by 40 year olds. Ppl w degrees in min wage jobs. Most things are part time only.”

Despite the bleak outlook, experts do note that there are ways for job seekers to set themselves apart from the pack. In a 2024 post on X, one user shared a few tips that included: showing genuine enthusiasm for the role and showing proven results. We consulted with an expert, Gail Perry-Mason on a few additional ideas on how you can help your job application stand out from the crowd.

Customize your resume and cover letter.

More and more companies are using AI to screen applicants, which means that your resume and cover letter are likely to be scanned by software that will look to pull specific keywords indicated in the description of the job that you are applying for. That means you should tailor your resume for every job that you are genuinely interested in to circumvent the technology and make it to the HR rep’s desk.

Identify your strengths and demonstrate your value.

Quantify what you were able to accomplish at your last job. Did you get a 90% customer satisfaction rating? Did you increase enrollment by 25%? Adding numbers to your resume and cover letter clearly shows how you added value in your last role…and what you are capable of in your next.

Prepare for your interview.

It’s been said that a great resume gets you an interview, but a great interview gets you a job. One user on X wrote that “Remote job interviews are stupid because scent is such an important factor of attraction.” While we can’t vouch for that… we can advise that you show up early, dress well, and be prepared to answer questions specific to the organization where you’re applying (and a nice squirt of some smell-good can’t hurt.)

The latest job numbers don’t have to mean doom and gloom for your job search. Be diligent during the process, use some good tips that help you stand out, and keep the faith. You can do it!