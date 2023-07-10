Jalen Hurts Strikes Ownership Deal With An Energy Drink Company

NFL star Jalen Hurts is adding yet another accomplishment to his long list of wins.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Hurts entered into a partial ownership deal with A Shoc, a Keurig Dr Pepper Inc-backed company.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have equity in a few places, to be part of the brand,” Hurts told the outlet. “Prioritizing the health of athletes and consumers, that’s really important to me.”

The energy drink, ACCELERATOR is a “proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, antioxidants, and proprietary ingredients provide sustained energy, accelerate your metabolism, [and] enhance your focus with zero sugar and great flavors so you can take on the day,” per the Shoc’s website.

Founded in 2019, A Shoc recently raised $29 million in funding in 2022 with investors that include New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Nascar’s Chase Elliott, and LIV Golf League’s Bryson DeChambeau.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Hurts is a well-rounded high achiever who not only landed the most lucrative NFL in history, he also earned his masters degree this year.

During his exclusive cover interview with ESSENCE in April 2023, he stated that his mother influenced his decision to pursue higher education. “She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor,” Hurts said. “That’s a living testimony for me.”

When he wasn’t focused on his grad program, he was breaking records in the NFL, which led to his record-breaking deal; according to the National Football League, is worth $179.304 million, with $110 million ensured at the time of signing.