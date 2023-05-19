After Securing The Most Lucrative NFL Deal In History, Jalen Hurts Also Just Graduated With His Master's Degree

He’s also made history with his NFL career. But apparently it wasn’t quite enough for Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles star, who recently secured the highest-paying contract extension ever within the organization, recently graduated with his masters degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

He reportedly pursued the degree online and appeared at the school’s May 12 graduation ceremony.

“Representing the power and potential, the opportunity of an OU degree, and how much it matters, returning to Norman tonight is a former OU player—who even as one of the biggest stars in the NFL (and I would add an even better person) recognized the absolute importance of for hime to earn his Master’s degree,” the university’s president Joseph Harroz, Jr. said. “Because he not just played for the University of Oklahoma, tonight he becomes a graduate, a master’s graduate from the University of Oklahoma.”

The star earning his Bachelor’s in communication and information sciences in just three years from Alabama University in 2018.

During his exclusive cover interview with ESSENCE in April 2023, he stated that his mother influenced his decision to pursue higher education. “She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor,” Hurts said. “That’s a living testimony for me.”

When he wasn’t focused on his grad program, he was breaking records in the NFL, which led to his record-breaking deal; according to the National Football League, is worth $179.304 million, with $110 million ensured at the time of signing.