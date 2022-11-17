Jadakiss Launches Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss’s price today is definitely is not yesterday’s price.

The legendary rap artist and entrepreneur recently announced the launch of his coffee brand Kiss Cafe, which is the latest addition to his growing business empire of successful juice bars.

Alongside his father, Bob Phillips, a coffee industry vet and his son, Jadakiss is aiming to create generational wealth the launch of the new brand.

“When I was a kid, my dad would take me to school and give me a light and sweet coffee with a butter roll,” he shared in an interview with Ebony Magazine. “I just liked the taste of it. But as I started working out and becoming more health conscious, I really started appreciating coffee. Drinking it would help me get through all my radio interviews and I started seeing the other benefits of it which made me start loving it more.”

“I was just intrigued by how deep a cup of coffee is,” he continued in the Ebony.com interview. “There’s a lot that happens with coffee like growing it, picking it and sourcing it, and the different regions where it grows. It’s so many things about coffee that the world probably doesn’t know. I wanted to have that connection with it and step outside of my realm. I could have gotten into the liquor business or done something in the cannabis industry. Instead of going those routes, I wanted to do this, especially with my dad and my son.”

Created with “honesty and accessibility,” Kiss Cafe is “grinded, pressed and brewed [for] each sip [to commemorate] a story passed down.” Jadakiss describes coffee as a universal and personal thing that anyone can enjoy regardless of age or background, as reported by The Grio.